Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.09% of Lincoln Electric worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LECO. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $139.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

