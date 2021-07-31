Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. Limestone Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 21.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Limestone Bancorp news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $32,660.00. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the first quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.