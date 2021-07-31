Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $117.75

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $117.75 and last traded at $117.08, with a volume of 4204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.22.

A number of research firms have commented on LSI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.81.

Get Life Storage alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.43. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $3,949,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $1,119,000. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 150,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.