Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Update

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Life Healthcare Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,966. Life Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which operates hospitals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the segments Southern Africa, Poland and Alliance Medical segments. The Southern Africa segment provides hospital and complementary services. The Poland segment offers healthcare services in Poland.

