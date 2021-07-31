Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.61. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 508,490 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 90.2% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 8,178 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 70.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,296 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

