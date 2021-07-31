LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Cut to Underperform at CLSA

CLSA downgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LG Display from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura cut shares of LG Display from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LG Display from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Macquarie cut shares of LG Display from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LG Display from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.
LPL opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.11. LG Display has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in LG Display by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of LG Display by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.
About LG Display
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
