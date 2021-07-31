LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Cut to Underperform at CLSA

CLSA downgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LG Display from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura cut shares of LG Display from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LG Display from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Macquarie cut shares of LG Display from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LG Display from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

LPL opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.11. LG Display has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). LG Display had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LG Display will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in LG Display by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of LG Display by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

