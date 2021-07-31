Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.100-$12.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.07 billion-$4.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LII. Vertical Research cut Lennox International from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair cut Lennox International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $306.00.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $329.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.58. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $259.62 and a 52-week high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.02%.

In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total transaction of $203,957.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,929.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total value of $1,419,787.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,535 shares of company stock worth $6,935,088. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

