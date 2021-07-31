LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $202.62, but opened at $212.80. LendingTree shares last traded at $210.00, with a volume of 1,074 shares.

The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%.

TREE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities upgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LendingTree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 2.6% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LendingTree by 4.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in LendingTree by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in LendingTree by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in LendingTree by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

LendingTree Company Profile (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

