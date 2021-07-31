LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Announces Earnings Results

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.65, Fidelity Earnings reports. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. LendingTree updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ TREE traded down $11.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,648. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -282.93 and a beta of 1.54. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $164.57 and a 52 week high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 1.23.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.29.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

