LendingClub Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 17,486 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,676% compared to the average volume of 630 put options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LC shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

LC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.40. 8,154,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,958. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.80. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,779.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $30,005.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,280 shares in the company, valued at $962,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and have sold 5,812 shares worth $90,021. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

