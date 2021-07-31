Lee Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPHM) Short Interest Update

Lee Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPHM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 143.3% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LPHM opened at $0.15 on Friday. Lee Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

Get Lee Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lee Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lee Pharmaceuticals, Inc manufactures personal care and cosmetic products. The company specializes in personal care products, such as lip balm for chapped lips, nasal spray, nail care products, depilatories, and quit smoking items. Its products category includes aloe vera products, antacids, baby care, cosmetics and douche, cough and cold products, depilatories and waxes, laxatives, lip balm products, men's personal care, oral care, pain relievers, personal care, skin care, tobacco accessories, topical ointments/creams, and vitamins and nutritional items.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.