Lee Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPHM) Short Interest Update

Lee Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPHM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 143.3% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LPHM opened at $0.15 on Friday. Lee Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.
Lee Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Lee Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.