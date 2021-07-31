Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock Position Boosted by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,030 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,979,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at about $2,734,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 43.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,912,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $116,229,000 after buying an additional 576,642 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 250,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 46.3% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,942,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $118,033,000 after buying an additional 614,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.42. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $66.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

