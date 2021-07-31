Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:LABP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.98. 51,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,782. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.50 million and a PE ratio of -4.45. Landos Biopharma has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on LABP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Landos Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.