Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $690.00 to $660.00. The stock had previously closed at $635.00, but opened at $618.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lam Research shares last traded at $606.31, with a volume of 16,129 shares.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $632.01. The company has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.