Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $24.90 target price on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LGDDF opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52. Lagardère SCA has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $27.45.
Lagardère SCA Company Profile
