Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.500-$25.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $22.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.89 billion-$15.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.56 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Truist boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $306.43.

Shares of LH stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.15. 645,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,745. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.89. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $170.05 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

