Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.500-$25.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $22.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.89 billion-$15.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.56 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $306.43.

Shares of LH stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $296.15. 645,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,745. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $170.05 and a one year high of $298.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.89.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

