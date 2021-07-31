Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Announces Earnings Results

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.15. 645,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $170.05 and a 1 year high of $298.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.43.

In related news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

