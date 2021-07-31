Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KYMR. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Shares of KYMR opened at $60.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.48. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.10.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $412,662.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,444 shares in the company, valued at $20,292,472.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,967,331. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,831,000 after purchasing an additional 97,292 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 169.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after buying an additional 117,346 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.