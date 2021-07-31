Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Update

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a growth of 104.8% from the June 30th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 400.7 days.

OTCMKTS:KOJAF remained flat at $$24.72 during trading hours on Friday. Kojamo Oyj has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $24.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.13.

About Kojamo Oyj

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

