Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Update

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a growth of 104.8% from the June 30th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 400.7 days.
OTCMKTS:KOJAF remained flat at $$24.72 during trading hours on Friday. Kojamo Oyj has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $24.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.13.
About Kojamo Oyj
