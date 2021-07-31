Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KRG. Raymond James increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.20.

NYSE KRG opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 201.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $7,448,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 168,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 17,303 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 31,023 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.