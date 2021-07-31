Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 54,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,815,815 shares.The stock last traded at $42.15 and had previously closed at $39.81.

The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KL shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KL. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $509,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $538,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 20.5% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 928,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,761,000 after acquiring an additional 157,780 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 14.2% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.8% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 133,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.10.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

