Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €72.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Kion Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €88.17 ($103.73).

FRA KGX opened at €89.50 ($105.29) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €89.62. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

