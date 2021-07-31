Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 91.9% from the June 30th total of 12,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

KFS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,155. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Kingsway Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 7.31%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.71% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 31.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies.

