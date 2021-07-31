Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the first quarter valued at $286,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter worth about $346,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTSD opened at $94.93 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a one year low of $94.20 and a one year high of $97.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.99.

