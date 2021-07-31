Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $614,000 Investment in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BST. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,050,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,997,000 after buying an additional 43,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $721,000.

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $53.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.49. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $39.20 and a 52-week high of $62.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

