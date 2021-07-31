Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 81.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,702 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $346,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Rinet Co LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $492.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $490.85. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $321.77 and a twelve month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

