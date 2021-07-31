Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $773,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9,650.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3,174.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,301,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $678.53 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.54 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $621.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.75.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,489,584.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.