Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 702 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,033 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,302,000 after buying an additional 3,475,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,365,000 after acquiring an additional 216,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $742,997,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.62.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CL opened at $79.50 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

