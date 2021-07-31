Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NHC. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in National HealthCare by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $77.65 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $58.68 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.52.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $250.97 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

