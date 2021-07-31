KeyCorp Trims Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Target Price to $175.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the game software company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

EA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.41.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $143.96 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $489,393.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,662,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $833,572.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,940.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,837 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,474 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

