KeyCorp Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $22.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $18.47. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,071.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $22.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $98.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $102.97 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,746.00.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,694.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,765.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,478.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

