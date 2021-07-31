KeyCorp Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $718.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $660.00 to $718.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $587.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $695.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $638.00.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE:NOW opened at $587.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $530.96. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $418.53 and a 1 year high of $608.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.63, a P/E/G ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,980,586. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.