Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Shares of KDP opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215,982 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,705,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,903 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,901,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,415,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,185,000 after buying an additional 530,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

