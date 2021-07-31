Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC cut Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $90.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kering has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $92.34.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

