Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €930.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €930.00 ($1,094.12) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KER. UBS Group set a €760.00 ($894.12) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €880.00 ($1,035.29) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €811.09 ($954.22).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of KER opened at €756.20 ($889.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €740.89. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.