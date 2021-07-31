Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3265 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Shares of OTCMKTS KPELY opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.06. Keppel has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
