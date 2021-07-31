Kennicott Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $6,151,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 121.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $14,375,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 25.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,933,000 after purchasing an additional 662,503 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $5,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $13.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.90. 76,475,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,148,498. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.27. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 280.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $161,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock valued at $75,945,857 in the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.35.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

