Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,333 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Kemper were worth $56,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Kemper by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Kemper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kemper by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $66.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $85.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.68.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 5.00%. Research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

