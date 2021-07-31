Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Now Covered by Eight Capital

Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.54 target price on the stock.

KELTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.23.

Shares of OTCMKTS KELTF opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.91.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets and sells its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

