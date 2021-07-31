Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.24. Kearny Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro purchased 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $37,272.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

