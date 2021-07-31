KB Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 717 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,044,000 after acquiring an additional 186,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,580,000 after acquiring an additional 68,514 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,925,000 after acquiring an additional 197,326 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,171,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,020 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $174.09 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.88.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.