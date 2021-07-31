KB Financial Partners LLC Makes New $89,000 Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after buying an additional 22,991,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Amphenol by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,421,000 after buying an additional 15,108,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after buying an additional 8,925,307 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amphenol by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after buying an additional 8,880,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $943,471,000 after buying an additional 5,920,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, upped their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

NYSE APH opened at $72.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.73. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

