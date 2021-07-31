KB Financial Partners LLC Makes New $169,000 Investment in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 47.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GOLF opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $54.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.37.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

In related news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Acushnet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

