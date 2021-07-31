KB Financial Partners LLC Invests $134,000 in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLI during the 1st quarter worth about $1,890,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in RLI by 3.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLI stock opened at $108.38 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.97.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.61 million. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

RLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

