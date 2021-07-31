KB Financial Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 312.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after acquiring an additional 462,325 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 58.3% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,100. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.91.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of -159.24, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.39.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

