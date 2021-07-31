KB Financial Partners LLC Buys New Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 456 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 9.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TEAM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

TEAM stock opened at $325.12 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $349.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,052.23, a PEG ratio of 333.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.91.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.