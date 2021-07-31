KB Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 435 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 435 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 460.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $295,450,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 465.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,161,000 after buying an additional 1,063,044 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,083,000 after buying an additional 1,019,466 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17,844.9% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,315,000 after buying an additional 733,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $437,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,736.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,937. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $189.94 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.46.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

