Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.90

Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 185345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.10. The company has a market cap of £3.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97.

About Katoro Gold (LON:KAT)

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and mineral exploration and development company the United Kingdom. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, gold, lithium, and rare earth elements deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Haneti Polymetallic project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Katoro Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katoro Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.