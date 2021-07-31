Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. is based in CHINO, Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on KRT. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.86.

Shares of KRT stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Karat Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

